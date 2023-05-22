Africa’s Travel Indaba  

Delegates and Southern African Tourism stakeholders heard that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is making progress in its ambitions of having a unified visa system for the region. The goal is part of the SADC Tourism Programme 2020-2030, headed up by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat. According to the secretariat, the programme serves as a strategic roadmap for developing a sustainable tourism industry within the SADC region, focusing on removing barriers to growth, promoting economic inclusion and transformation, and maximising partnerships through a whole-of-government approach.
More Stories
Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination
Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again
Make the Most of your Visit to South Africa with these Top Planning and Preparation Tips
The Biggest Issue on Every African Finance Ministers’ Mind at the Spring Meetings was the Risk of a Debt Crisis in the Region
Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala Gets Behind AfCFTA To Drive Cross-border Growth In Africa
IDB Invest Eyes Rare Risk-Transfer Bond Deal Pioneered in Africa
IMF Calls on African Nations’ Creditors to Step Up Debt Relief Efforts
WEF: A New Era for African Agriculture
US, Kenya Teams Open Trade Talks Amid Smallholder Farmers’ Protest
Zambia-FQM: Swapping Dividend Rights for Royalties Fuels Mining Optimism
Brookings Looks at Urban Economic Development in Africa Using Nairobi as Case Study
A Mining Boom could Drive Corruption Risks, especially in Emerging Markets