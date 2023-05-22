iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Travel Indaba  

12 seconds ago 1 min read

Delegates and Southern African Tourism stakeholders heard that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is making progress in its ambitions of having a unified visa system for the region. The goal is part of the SADC Tourism Programme 2020-2030, headed up by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat. According to the secretariat, the programme serves as a strategic roadmap for developing a sustainable tourism industry within the SADC region, focusing on removing barriers to growth, promoting economic inclusion and transformation, and maximising partnerships through a whole-of-government approach.

IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination 

2 mins ago
1 min read

Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

4 mins ago
1 min read

Make the Most of your Visit to South Africa with these Top Planning and Preparation Tips

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Biggest Issue on Every African Finance Ministers’ Mind at the Spring Meetings was the Risk of a Debt Crisis in the Region

3 days ago
1 min read

Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala Gets Behind AfCFTA To Drive Cross-border Growth In Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

IDB Invest Eyes Rare Risk-Transfer Bond Deal Pioneered in Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

IMF Calls on African Nations’ Creditors to Step Up Debt Relief Efforts

3 days ago
1 min read

WEF: A New Era for African Agriculture

3 days ago
1 min read

US, Kenya Teams Open Trade Talks Amid Smallholder Farmers’ Protest

3 days ago
1 min read

Zambia-FQM: Swapping Dividend Rights for Royalties Fuels Mining Optimism

3 days ago
1 min read

Brookings Looks at Urban Economic Development in Africa Using Nairobi as Case Study

3 days ago
1 min read

A Mining Boom could Drive Corruption Risks, especially in Emerging Markets

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa’s Travel Indaba  

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination 

2 mins ago
1 min read

Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

4 mins ago
1 min read

Make the Most of your Visit to South Africa with these Top Planning and Preparation Tips

6 mins ago

Share