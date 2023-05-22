Africa’s Travel Indaba  

Delegates and Southern African Tourism stakeholders heard that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is making progress in its ambitions of having a unified visa system for the region. The goal is part of the SADC Tourism Programme 2020-2030, headed up by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat. According to the secretariat, the programme serves as a strategic roadmap for developing a sustainable tourism industry within the SADC region, focusing on removing barriers to growth, promoting economic inclusion and transformation, and maximising partnerships through a whole-of-government approach.

IOL

