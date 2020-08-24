iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots

13 mins ago 1 min read

Pan-African hubs innovation network AfriLabs has added an additional 27 new members to expand its total membership to 225 across 47 countries. Founded in 2011, AfriLabs is a network of technology innovation hubs on the continent, with a mission to support the growth of these hubs and their communities to raise high potential entrepreneurs that will stimulate economic growth and social development in Africa. The new additions mean AfriLabs has extended its reach to eight new cities, and indeed a new country in the form of Cabo Verde. In North Africa, IMPACT Lab, Savannah Innovation Lab and City of Innovation, Research & Development have joined, while in West Africa the new members are Work and Connect, Itanna, The Assembly Innovation Hub, Bayelsa Tech Hub, EBusiness Incubation Center, Kër Thiossane, Yison Tech Hub, Northern Innovation Lab, Developers Academy, Ghana Tech Lab, Maio Business Center, and The Disruptive Lab. The Maker Club, The WOW Factory and The Neo Hub join the network from Southern Africa, and new members from East Africa are THE LIGHT Universe, E4Impact Accelerator, Chandaria Business Innovation and Incubation Center, Empretec Mauritius and Obuntu Hub. From Central Africa, the new members are Climate Change Africa Opportunities (CCAO), United Advance Development, StartOpp Zone, and SCS Afrique Centrale Innov.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

