Africa’s Streaming War Hinges on Local Content

Beyond content, customizing experiences for African audiences and adapting to market trends is also crucial for streaming services in the market. Netflix, for instance, rolled out its first ever free plan in Kenya in 2021 in a bid to get more people to interact with the service, designing it to encourage users to upgrade to the paid tiers. Disney+, one of Netflix’s biggest competitors internationally, expanded into several African markets last year, including South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria.



QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!