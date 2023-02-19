Africa’s Streaming War Hinges on Local Content

Beyond content, customizing experiences for African audiences and adapting to market trends is also crucial for streaming services in the market. Netflix, for instance, rolled out its first ever free plan in Kenya in 2021 in a bid to get more people to interact with the service, designing it to encourage users to upgrade to the paid tiers. Disney+, one of Netflix’s biggest competitors internationally, expanded into several African markets last year, including South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria.
Beyond content, customizing experiences for African audiences and adapting to market trends is also crucial for streaming services in the market. Netflix, for instance, rolled out its first ever free plan in Kenya in 2021 in a bid to get more people to interact with the service, designing it to encourage users to upgrade to the paid tiers. Disney+, one of Netflix’s biggest competitors internationally, expanded into several African markets last year, including South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria.
More Stories
Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry
AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats
Vans X Mami Wata Collab
Travelling Bus Fights Digital Illiteracy in Liberia
Luxury Lifestyle Brand Radisson Collection to Open in Abuja
Black-Owned Jenesis House Offering Luxury Retreats In Marrakech
Madagascar’s Best Beach Destination
Lomé Goes All Out With Eco-fashion On Show
Angele Etoundi Essamba’s Photo Series “Noire Vermeer” Takes a Fresh Look at the Dutch Painter Jan Vermeer
How to Position Africa’s Stock Markets
Kinshasa Righting Previous Chinese Mining Deals
Trends Shaping Africa’s Informal Retail Sector