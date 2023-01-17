iAfrica

Africa’s Star Musicians Hit the Red Carpet at the Annual All Africa Music Awards

Charlaine Mbiang, known as Espoir La Tigresse, a Gabonese singer, speaks on the red carpet, ahead of the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) that aims to celebrate and promote the continent's best veteran and cutting-edge musicians in Dakar, Senegal, January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Ngouda Dione
14 seconds ago

The four-day event culminated Sunday evening at an awards ceremony on the outskirts of Senegal’s capital, Dakar. It included performances from some of Africa’s most popular musicians, including Nigeria’s P-Square and Tiwa Savage, Mali’s Rokia Kone and Senegalese singers Youssou N’Dour and Baaba Maal. AFRIMA aims to connect African musicians to global markets while embracing the continent’s cultural diversity and heritage, organisers say. This was the eighth edition of AFRIMA and the first to be held in a French-speaking country. More than 9,000 entries were submitted for this year’s contest, the highest since its inception in 2014. The winners beat out more than 380 entries in 39 categories representing five regions in Africa as well as the diaspora.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

