Africa’s Southernmost Nation is Back Open to International Travelers

13 hours ago 1 min read

Like most countries, South Africa’s tourism was adversely affected by the global pandemic over the past two years, with many businesses forced to close while border restrictions (which lifted this February) were in place. But there is now a bright spot in the story: Several new additions have arrived, spanning everything from a weekend market in Johannesburg that highlights the city’s local artists and designers, to a beach club and restaurant on Cape Town’s Victoria and Alfred Waterfront that doubles as a bar and lounge at night.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

