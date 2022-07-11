Africa’s Southernmost Nation is Back Open to International Travelers

Like most countries, South Africa’s tourism was adversely affected by the global pandemic over the past two years, with many businesses forced to close while border restrictions (which lifted this February) were in place. But there is now a bright spot in the story: Several new additions have arrived, spanning everything from a weekend market in Johannesburg that highlights the city’s local artists and designers, to a beach club and restaurant on Cape Town’s Victoria and Alfred Waterfront that doubles as a bar and lounge at night.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
The Taita Falcon Lodge in Victoria Falls in Zambia will Host a Winter Yoga Retreat
There are Many other Beautiful Countries in West Africa that Also Merit a Visit
If You’re Keen to Explore a Slice of the Eco-riches of Lagos
Looking at the Lookers: The Power of African Art at the Barnes Foundation
African Jewelry Designers Bask in London V&A Limelight
It Takes a Village
With Stunning Black and White Images, Photographer Mario Marcilau Uses the ‘Language’ of His Craft to Question Society
Damilare Kuku on How Real Life Inspired Her Hit Novel ‘Nearly All the Men in Lagos Are Mad’
Cameroon Farmers are Trying to Diversify Outlets for the Mushrooms they Grow on Agricultural Waste
Accelerating Auto-financing across Francophone Africa
The Largest Pharmacy Network on the Continent
A Holistic Approach to Green Wall Development