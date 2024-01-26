Africa’s Shipping Industry is Witnessing a Remarkable Transformation

The transition to digital documentation in maritime trade is a significant shift for Africa. The approach to digitizing and streamlining processes is not merely a technological upgrade but a fundamental change in how trade is conducted. The journey of digitizing Africa’s maritime sector is complex, filled with challenges such as infrastructure gaps, the need for regulatory coherence, and the importance of stakeholder collaboration. An approach, centered on innovation and adaptability, is a crucial part of this journey.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER