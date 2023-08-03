Africa’s Second Organic And Natural Products Expo Returns With Exciting Offerings

The countdown has begun for Africa’s second Organic and Natural Products Expo Africa. This flagship event, organised by South African Trade Promotions (SATP), takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from the 14th to the 16th of September. As excitement mounts, exhibitors are eagerly unveiling their plans for this year’s event, which aims to build on the successes of its inaugural edition.

Leading local and international exhibitors will showcase a wide range of organic and natural products, spanning food and beverages, organic agriculture, beauty and skincare, health supplements, household items, and more. Visitors can look forward to exploring the latest innovations and trends in the industry, gaining insights into sustainable and health-conscious lifestyles.

This year’s Expo introduces the African Biotrade Festival, a collaborative effort with the German aid agency GIZ and supported by South Africa’s Departments of Forestry, Fisheries & the Environment, and Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC). More information on this co-located event can be accessed at https://africanbiotradefestival.org/

Described by event organiser Warren Hickenbotham as a “game changer” for the Expo, the Festival will encompass various elements, including hosted overseas buyers, thought-provoking conferences, engaging workshops, productive matchmaking sessions, dynamic B2B forums, captivating demonstrations, and a plethora of investment and trade opportunities.

Imbizo explores opportunities for women in organics and natural products

Another exciting development at the Expo this year is the Women in Organic & Natural Products Imbizo, a groundbreaking initiative focused on empowering women entrepreneurs to thrive in the business world.

Taking place on Saturday, 16 September, the Women’s Imbizo will share business opportunities – local, regional and international – for women in the sector. A panel of women excelling in the organic and natural products industry, will share their journeys of successes and challenges.

Guiding the proceedings as the MC will be entrepreneur Nobantu Mqulwana – founder of Rising Tide Advisory and Project Management.

One of the highlights of the Imbizo will be the keynote address delivered by Thina Nodada, CEO of Waymaker Trade Solutions, who will share more on the business opportunities for women in the organic and natural products sector.

According to Hickenbotham, the Imbizo provides a platform to foster a supportive and empowering environment and promote gender diversity and inclusivity within the industry. “Attendees can look forward to an enriching experience that celebrates the achievements of women entrepreneurs and paves the way for a thriving and equitable business landscape in the sector.”

For details on the Women’s Imbizo, contact Catherine Larkin at catherine@cvlc.co.za

Exhibitors preparing for event

Gearing up to present a lineup of products and services at the Organic and Natural Products Expo Africa is Jane Mackenzie, architect and founder of 365 Healthy by Choice, a pioneering quantum global natural medicine company with a unique virtual 24/7 link-up.

“We are thrilled to return to the show this year, following the success of the 2022 event,” says Jane. “At the upcoming exhibition, we will conduct live baseline assessments and health scans and offer the opportunity to gain insights into your body. Through our ‘Healthy by Choice’ risk identification process, we aim to address health challenges, providing tailored suggestions for healthier lives.”

Additionally, attendees will have access to an intravenous oxygen bar, designed to revitalise and replenish the body. “The benefits of oxygen therapy range from reducing oxidative stress to boosting circulation,” explains Mackenzie. “It plays a critical role in detoxing our bodies, fighting infections and autoimmune diseases, and alleviating inflammation, not to mention boosting overall metabolism.”

Mackenzie will also be hosting a unique Grounding Bar, offering visitors a firsthand experience of the benefits of earthing or grounding mats. These devices facilitate direct contact with the Earth, simulating the electric current we naturally experience if we walk barefoot outside. By mimicking this effect of connecting to the Earth, these mats can improve mood, enhance sleep quality, and alleviate pain and inflammation. This interactive exhibit promises to be a different experience, showcasing the positive impact of reconnecting with nature for overall well-being.

“We will also have an extensive range of products, including general detoxification and purification herbs and foods, at the event,” says Mackenzie. “In addition, we will present a collection of copper products that play a role in maintaining the nervous and immune systems and activating genes essential for optimal health. Copper is not just a superconductor but a life force. It is vital for brain development, making it valuable for enhancing cognitive functions.”

