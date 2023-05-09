iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Petro States Create A Funding Solution

4 hours ago 1 min read

The African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) is putting the finishing touches on plans to establish the Africa Energy Bank. The bank is being set up to finance oil and gas operations in Africa in order to curb external financing which typically has its limitations. APPO Secretary Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim says, “This is going to focus essentially on funding oil and gas projects on the African continent because the funds have dried.” He also noted that the World Bank, and other international financing institutions that typically finance oil and gas projects in Africa are shutting down their financing channels in addition to having “stringent conditions, which doesn’t make a lot of sense” compared to 20 or 30 years ago. In light of the net zero campaign, a number of large banks, including HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Standard Bank, declared that they are examining the loans they make for oil and gas projects.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Continued Instability in Sudan could Exacerbate an already Serious Humanitarian Situation  

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Victory for Zimbabwean Activist

4 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Observes a Day of National Mourning for Flood Victims

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mbube – the Vocal Harmony Song that Ended Up on The Lion King Soundtrack – Made its Writer $2

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Blueprint for Tackling Africa’s Food System Methane before it Worsens

4 hours ago
1 min read

Challenging Nigeria’s Presidency

4 hours ago
1 min read

‘Hemp Hotel’ Trails South Africa’s Green Credentials

4 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana Suffered a Countrywide Electricity Blackout just after Midnight

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Nonuplets Turn 2!

4 hours ago
1 min read

Met Gala 2023: The Best African Celebrity Looks

2 days ago
1 min read

Who Is Pretty Yende, the South African Soprano Performing at the Coronation?

2 days ago
1 min read

Decolonizing African Cinema in the Time of Netflix              

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NICD Warns Against COVID-19 Complacency

9 mins ago
Bank hacking
1 min read

Foreign Nationals Nabbed For Hacking US Companies

14 mins ago
1 min read

My Rights Are Being Trampled On – Mkhwebane

17 mins ago
4 min read

Ground-Breaking New Asthma Treatment Device Launches In SA

40 mins ago

Share