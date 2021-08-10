Africa’s Oldest National Park is in The Democratic Republic of Congo

Formerly known as Zaire, The Democratic Republic of Congo is one of the largest countries in Africa bordering nine countries: Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. It’s also a country whose minerals play a critical role in the world’s economy. Virunga National Park was founded in 1925 and is located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is home to over one thousand species of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians, including one-third of the world’s wild mountain gorillas. Virunga’s Senkwekwe Centre is the world’s only facility for orphaned mountain gorillas. The park was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979 but wound up on the List of World Heritage in Danger from 1994 to the present due to civil unrest and political turmoil in the area.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
More Stories
Mauritius is Looking Forward to the Reopening of its Borders on 1 October
Cape Town International Airport Wins Award for Best Airport Staff in Africa for 2021
Libya’s Farwa Island Risks becoming a Victim of Lawlessness
A Deep Sea Adventure in Egypt
Top Chef’s Eric Adjepong Brings West African Dishes to the Grocery Store
How South African Artist Penny Siopis is Exploring ‘Shame’
From Pineapple Waste to Period Products
Spotlight: Jamal Ademola’s Exploration of Self-Identity Through Mixed Media
As African Superheroes Come on Screen, More Kids See Themselves
Impact Design is a Relatively New Concept in Africa: She’s Helping it Pick Up Speed
Mauritius Offers Prime Real Estate for the Remote Workers Looking for Paradise
Shell Ordered to Compensate Nigerian Village it Drenched in Oil