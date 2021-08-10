iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Oldest National Park is in The Democratic Republic of Congo

10 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Formerly known as Zaire, The Democratic Republic of Congo is one of the largest countries in Africa bordering nine countries: Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. It’s also a country whose minerals play a critical role in the world’s economy. Virunga National Park was founded in 1925 and is located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is home to over one thousand species of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians, including one-third of the world’s wild mountain gorillas. Virunga’s Senkwekwe Centre is the world’s only facility for orphaned mountain gorillas. The park was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979 but wound up on the List of World Heritage in Danger from 1994 to the present due to civil unrest and political turmoil in the area.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Mauritius is Looking Forward to the Reopening of its Borders on 1 October

10 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town International Airport Wins Award for Best Airport Staff in Africa for 2021

10 hours ago
1 min read

Libya’s Farwa Island Risks becoming a Victim of Lawlessness

10 hours ago
1 min read

A Deep Sea Adventure in Egypt

10 hours ago
1 min read

Top Chef’s Eric Adjepong Brings West African Dishes to the Grocery Store

10 hours ago
1 min read

How South African Artist Penny Siopis is Exploring ‘Shame’

10 hours ago
1 min read

From Pineapple Waste to Period Products

10 hours ago
1 min read

Spotlight: Jamal Ademola’s Exploration of Self-Identity Through Mixed Media

10 hours ago
1 min read

As African Superheroes Come on Screen, More Kids See Themselves

10 hours ago
1 min read

Impact Design is a Relatively New Concept in Africa: She’s Helping it Pick Up Speed

2 days ago
1 min read

Mauritius Offers Prime Real Estate for the Remote Workers Looking for Paradise

2 days ago
1 min read

Shell Ordered to Compensate Nigerian Village it Drenched in Oil

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Marikana Community Struggling 9 Years On

6 hours ago
1 min read

Phaahla Worried About Slow Uptake Of COVID Vaccines

6 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 10 139 New Cases

7 hours ago
1 min read

Sewage Seeps Into Cape Town homes

7 hours ago