Africa’s Next Phase of Fighting COVID-19 Begins

Seven African countries will start administering coronavirus antibody tests from next week, as part of efforts to understand the extent of the outbreak on the continent. “Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Nigeria, Morocco are the first set of countries that committed to it,” said John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Addis Ababa. Western governments are using antibody tests to find out how many of their citizens have been infected, in the hope that will help them reopen their economies. Nkengasong said 25 African countries still have full border closures while 23 are imposing testing at entry points. He stressed the need to harmonize border testing and recognition of certificates in order to facilitate travel. Africa has so far conducted 9.4 million coronavirus tests, a 10% increase over last week, Nkengasong said.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
More Stories
Take a Ride With these Egyptian Queens
Boosting Digital Skills for the African Entrepreneur
Lack of Quantifiable Data on the Impacts of Climate Change on Heritage Sites in Sub-Saharan Africa
Maputo Says All is Not Lost in the Battle for its Port
Zimbabwean Journalist Kept Mum on Prison Conditions
How this Jail in Mali has Kept COVID-19 at Bay
Is Ethiopia Returning to Iron-fisted Tactics of Past Regimes?
Social Media Used to Blast the “Harassers of Cairo”
Rwanda Turns to Maths to Test for the Coronavirus
Behind the Scenes on Building King Tut’s Final Resting Place
A Heavy Blow for Mozambique’s Security Forces
Extreme Weather Leaves Parts of South Sudan Submerged