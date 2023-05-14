iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Most Unique AirBnBs

2 days ago 1 min read

The Couplespod at The Riverstone in South Africa is a high-end couples retreat. This stay is perfect if you want views, luxury, and some romantic charm. This beautiful pod is like something out of a movie. No matter where you’re located in the home, you can take in incredible views and stargaze at night. In addition to loving the stunning views on the outside, you will love the attention to detail with the style and décor on the inside. While staying at Kenya’s Nani Ecotower, you are staying in a piece of art created by the celebrated glass artist Nani Croze. The place is colorful, cheerfully inspiring, and totally in touch with nature and the elements. Tucked away in Marrakech is a beautiful Riad, where you can live like royalty. The Sultan Suite has been restored with love and respect by the owners so you can experience royal African culture.

Share