Africa’s Most Powerful Passports

3 hours ago 1 min read

Traveling around the world is known to be a difficult affair for holders of African passports due to restrictive visa rules. Now a new global passport index is offering a different take on the ranking of passports. Besides taking into account visa-free access, it looks at building mobility, investment opportunity, and quality of life offered by the countries. The Global Passport Index released this week by Global Citizen Solutions, a London-based investment migration consultancy firm, looks beyond visa-free access to offer a ranking that gives a more rounded view of life aspects. It ranks the passports of 197 countries by measuring the attractiveness of the locations for relocation, investment, and dual citizenship, and showing how travel-, investor-, and relocation-friendly passports are.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

