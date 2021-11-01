Africa’s Most Powerful Passports

Across Africa, the most powerful passports are those of Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Africa. Ranked first and second overall in the continent, Mauritius and Seychelles score well on the Enhanced Mobility Index, but interestingly, South Africa still ranks third even though it carries a far lower score in the same index. This is due to their passport holders being required to obtain a Schengen visa in order to enter any European country in the Schengen Zone, the immigration expert said. “The finding explains the popularity of citizenship by investment programs in South Africa,” said Casaburi. “Our clients are looking not only for travel mobility but also lifestyle and financial stability too.” South Africa is ranked 100th on the index.
SOURCE: BUSINESSTECH
More Stories
Travellers and Newlyweds are Choosing Mauritius
If You haven’t Been to Lesotho, Here’s a Travel Brochure Summary
Morocco’s Street Food Scene is Flourishing
Is Fonio Better Than Quinoa? Here’s Why It’s Time to Try This West African Grain
This Magazine Dedicated to Cities in Africa, Should Be on Every Traveler’s Radar
Amadou & Mariam Forever
Naba Abalova’s Zenhlanhla Myani on Retelling the Narrative of Township Youth
Lupin Star Omar Sy to Shoot $14 Million WWI Movie in Senegal
Nigerian Hitmaker Olamide is Quietly Building a Music Empire
Turning Grapes into a Thriving Business
A Leading Catalyst to Africa’s Emergence as a Key Global Investment Origin and Destination
Landmark Move for Women in Benin