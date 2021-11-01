Africa’s Most Powerful Passports

Across Africa, the most powerful passports are those of Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Africa. Ranked first and second overall in the continent, Mauritius and Seychelles score well on the Enhanced Mobility Index, but interestingly, South Africa still ranks third even though it carries a far lower score in the same index. This is due to their passport holders being required to obtain a Schengen visa in order to enter any European country in the Schengen Zone, the immigration expert said. “The finding explains the popularity of citizenship by investment programs in South Africa,” said Casaburi. “Our clients are looking not only for travel mobility but also lifestyle and financial stability too.” South Africa is ranked 100th on the index.

SOURCE: BUSINESSTECH

Share with your network!