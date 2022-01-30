Africa’s Most Instagrammable Places

Cape Town has been listed 22nd among the “Top 50 Most Instragammable Places” in the world, beating the capital of the Alpes-Maritimes, Nice, the crisp Thai waters of Phuket, and Spanish party capital Ibiza. Travel and media company Big 7 Travel has released the list every year for the past four years, using a tally of the number of Instagram hashtags per destination, combined with a survey of its users. More than 12.5 million hashtags are associated with Cape Town. Two African destinations made the list alongside the Mother City; Masai Mara, Kenya, held the 35th position with Marrakech, Morocco, in the 33rd. With well over 9.3 million hashtags of the destination, Marrakech, is known for its buildings, palaces, marketplaces, and “red” city. The final list is selected based on its visual attraction and social-media popularity.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

