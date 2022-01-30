iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Most Instagrammable Places

11 seconds ago 1 min read

Cape Town has been listed 22nd among the “Top 50 Most Instragammable Places” in the world, beating the capital of the Alpes-Maritimes, Nice, the crisp Thai waters of Phuket, and Spanish party capital Ibiza. Travel and media company Big 7 Travel has released the list every year for the past four years, using a tally of the number of Instagram hashtags per destination, combined with a survey of its users. More than 12.5 million hashtags are associated with Cape Town. Two African destinations made the list alongside the Mother City; Masai Mara, Kenya, held the 35th position with Marrakech, Morocco, in the 33rd. With well over 9.3 million hashtags of the destination, Marrakech, is known for its buildings, palaces, marketplaces, and “red” city. The final list is selected based on its visual attraction and social-media popularity.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

An Explosion of Senegalese Taste and Culture Taking the Streets of London

4 mins ago
1 min read

What I Buy and Why: Cameroonian Collector Diane Audrey Ngako on How a Garage Sale Sparked Her Passion for Collecting

7 mins ago
1 min read

Congolese Chef Brings Secrets of African Cuisine to Dining Table

9 mins ago
1 min read

Five Nigeria-Based Designers from Made by Design

12 mins ago
1 min read

Arlette Bashizi Wants to See More Congolese Women Photographers

13 mins ago
1 min read

Burna Boy Has a Complicated Relationship with Africa

16 mins ago
1 min read

Tunes from the Rose of Bamako

4 days ago
1 min read

National Carriers Across Africa are Going Through the Same Turbulence

4 days ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Political Options Just Expanded

4 days ago
1 min read

Protecting Forests from Developers has been a Daunting Task in Kenya

4 days ago
1 min read

Looking to Relocate To and Live in Africa?

4 days ago
1 min read

Storm Leaves Trail of Destruction in Mozambique

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa’s Most Instagrammable Places

12 seconds ago
1 min read

An Explosion of Senegalese Taste and Culture Taking the Streets of London

4 mins ago
1 min read

What I Buy and Why: Cameroonian Collector Diane Audrey Ngako on How a Garage Sale Sparked Her Passion for Collecting

7 mins ago
1 min read

Congolese Chef Brings Secrets of African Cuisine to Dining Table

9 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer