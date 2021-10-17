Africa’s Most Beautiful Lakes

Located in Kenya’s Rift Valley, Lake Nakuru is known for attracting a wide diversity of wildlife to its algae-packed waters, including lions, leopards, and swarms of feeding flamingos. Although rising water levels over the past few years have led to a drop in salinity, and therefore, fewer lanky pink visitors, the protected area is still a sight to behold. Lake Natron, Tanzania, is a Salt Lake sure is beautiful to look at, but its hellish 120-degree temperatures and dangerously low pH levels make it a less-than-ideal vacation spot. There is one major upside: The surplus of scarlet-hued algae attracts millions of flamingos, making the area one of the species’ major breeding grounds. Crystal-clear Lake Malawi is the third-largest lake in all of Africa, which makes its coastline feel more like a tropical beach than anything else. Perhaps that’s why the lake is an under-the-radar favorite of honeymooners—particularly ones who enjoy unfussy accommodations and adventures like diving and kayaking.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
Six Things To Do If You’re Travelling On Your Own
The Winners of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition
Exploring Africa’s Best Beauty Secrets
Ghanaian Artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo Creates Haunting Sculptures of Slaves
Africa’s Iconic Architecture in 12 Buildings
Pan African Film Festival Begins in Burkina Faso
How Nigerian Streetwear Brand, Daltimore, is Rising to Celebrity Status
Khaby Lame is the Most Popular Man on TikTok
Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ Tour Celebrates a New Pinnacle for Afropop
Nigeria’s Growing Electronic Scene
The State of Plastic Pollution in Parts of Africa is Dramatic
What’s Behind Accra’s Recent Crackdown on the Queer Community?