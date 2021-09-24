iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Missing Middle in Tech Funding

35 seconds ago 1 min read

Africa’s female startup founders are among the most underfunded and over-mentored groups of entrepreneurs.  Yet they’re driving some of the most exciting and important changes on the continent. We’re proud to introduce this year’s Africa Innovators List: a dynamic group of over two dozen women from 12 countries and 15 sectors whose work dispels the myth that women are primarily focused on social sectors as opposed to areas that drive economies. This year’s list features innovators who are building robots in Cameroon for waste collection, tackling freight logistical challenges in Ghana, addressing low insurance penetration in Kenya, bringing indigenous pastoralist knowledge from the Sahel into global climate change discussions, training other women in tech, blending creative math design with fashion in Nigeria, addressing energy financing in Tunisia, and investing in pre-seed funding across the continent.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Eto’o Joins the Presidential Race

2 mins ago
1 min read

Sign Language Across Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Algeria Lays Bouteflika to Rest

5 mins ago
1 min read

The Women trying to Revolutionise Agriculture in West Africa

9 mins ago
1 min read

A Wide Range of African Organisations have Come together to Demand Change

10 mins ago
1 min read

Nairobi Sees Rising Poaching Incidents

11 mins ago
1 min read

Benin, where Innovation and Recycling Meet

14 mins ago
1 min read

African Leaders Sound Alarm at the UN General Assembly

15 mins ago
1 min read

Nationalising Rabat’s State Entities

3 days ago
1 min read

When One Trial Ends Another Opens for South Africa’s Former President

3 days ago
1 min read

China Follows DRC’s Lead on Mining Regulations

3 days ago
1 min read

Namibian Protesters Call for Talks Before Accepting Berlin’s Deal

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa’s Missing Middle in Tech Funding

35 seconds ago
1 min read

Eto’o Joins the Presidential Race

2 mins ago
1 min read

Sign Language Across Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Algeria Lays Bouteflika to Rest

5 mins ago