Africa’s Missed Opportunity

17 mins ago 1 min read

After more than a decade since its emergence, mobile money has evolved as the formal financial service of choice for many underserved groups in developing countries. The rapid adoption and widespread use in these areas aren’t due to its convenience (as it is in many developed markets) but on its necessity, since it bridges gaps for unbanked people that the existing banking sector cannot. As a result, emerging markets have become the epicentre of mobile money activity, with sub-Saharan Africa experiencing the most growth. Transaction volume and value in the region have seen double-digit growth during the last decade, and mobile money accounts are expected to reach 500 million at the end of 2020. A recent report from GSMA notes: “State authorities are unable to fully understand the nuances of emerging sectors, such as mobile-money services or even the wider digital economy.” The result has been “badly designed taxes which, although they may seem attractive at first sight, fail to consider the impact on the broader economy and society.”

SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

1 min read

Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa

29 seconds ago
1 min read

Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Workforce in Africa’s Largest Cocoa Industries is Still Children

6 mins ago
1 min read

A Case for African States To Invest in Accurate Data for Ratings Agencies

8 mins ago
1 min read

East African Innovators Adapt to New Educational Needs

11 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Slows Africa’s Goals for Power Generation

14 mins ago
1 min read

The African States Who Received the Lion’s Share of FDI in 2019

19 mins ago
2 min read

Nigerian Youths Successfully Used Home Grown Tech Innovations to Fund the #EndSARS Protests

25 mins ago
2 min read

How to Solve Africa’s Infrastructure Gap

29 mins ago
1 min read

Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity

1 day ago
1 min read

Betting on Gamification, a Nascent Sector in Nigeria

1 day ago
2 min read

Mixed Reception of Juba’s New Currency

1 day ago

