Sat. Jun 6th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Literary Community is Lending Its Voice to Calls for Justice for George Floyd

23 mins ago 1 min read

A man sits under a graffiti depicting African-American man George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, at the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, June 4,2020.REUTERS/Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Share with your network!

As a demonstration of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, over 100 prominent African writers have lent their names to the fight against racial injustice. The statement was signed by Lola Shoneyin, convener of the Nigeria’s popular Ake literary festival, Egyptian journalist Mona Eltahawy, Zimbabwean author NoViolet Bulawayo as well as Scottish/Sierra Leonean writer, Aminatta Forna, condemned the murder of George Floyd, police brutality, and systemic racism in the US. The stance of solidarity from African writers, will likely ultimately ineffectual, follows a rich history of African writers being vocal about civic rights issues, especially on the continent.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Gearing Africa’s Tourism Industry Post Pandemic

4 mins ago
1 min read

Drive-in Cinemas Make a Comeback in SA

7 mins ago
1 min read

Striking Coronavirus Street Art Around the World

9 mins ago
1 min read

Glossy Travel Books to Help You See a New Side of Africa

12 mins ago
1 min read

Tunisia is the Place to Go Post Covid

14 mins ago
1 min read

3 Africans in Mexico City Grave Tell Stories of Slavery’s Toll

19 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gearing Africa’s Tourism Industry Post Pandemic

4 mins ago
1 min read

Drive-in Cinemas Make a Comeback in SA

7 mins ago
1 min read

Striking Coronavirus Street Art Around the World

9 mins ago
1 min read

Glossy Travel Books to Help You See a New Side of Africa

12 mins ago