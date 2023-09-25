Africa’s Largest Pop Culture Festival Opens with a Spotlight on Home-grown Superheroes                        

Comic fans, creators, gamers, pop culture enthusiasts, cosplayers and anime lovers have started gathering at this year’s Comic Con Africa. Local media say the event will have a record attendance as crowds flock to a vast expo centre south of Johannesburg for the event which runs until Monday, Sep. 25. The festival in South Africa, which is in its fourth edition, has a dedicated ‘Afro Geek’ pavilion, showcasing comics reflecting African heritage and society. Other ‘Afro Geek’ offerings include a comic series inspired by the legendary Zulu king Shaka and African mythology.

AFRICA NEWS