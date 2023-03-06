iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Largest Film Festival Focuses on Strong Women

2 hours ago 1 min read

For the latest edition of Burkina Faso’s Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, otherwise known as FESPACO, women are in the spotlight. Whether as directors or film subjects, their voices are being celebrated, and it marks a significant advancement for African film. Of the 170 films — works from Egypt, Angola, Kenya, Morocco and Senegal, among others — that were submitted to FESPACO to compete for the coveted awards,  about half were directed by women. 

DW

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Exploring South Africa’s Black Wine Scene

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Best East African Songs Out Right Now

2 hours ago
1 min read

A New Book Tells the Story of Newark’s ‘Activist Collector’ of African Art 

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Era of American Fine Dining is Here, Care of West Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Tidal Wave of Change is Coming to the Market for African Art    

2 hours ago
1 min read

‘Safe’ and ‘Welcoming’ are Two Words Visitors Use to Describe Accra

2 hours ago
1 min read

There’s So Much More to this Fascinating Realm Perched at Africa’s Southernmost Tip

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Sweet Doughy Treat from Britain has Become a Beloved Part of Zimbabwe’s National Cuisine

3 hours ago
1 min read

Researchers have Discovered a New Corridor Inside the Famous Egyptian Pyramid of Cheops

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Leads African Fishing Nations in Making Transformative Commitments

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Top Court Orders Central Bank to Halt its Removal of Old High-denomination Banknotes

2 days ago
1 min read

Greenpeace Calls Out Multinationals who have Monopolized Africa’s Food Supply 

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Exploring South Africa’s Black Wine Scene

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Best East African Songs Out Right Now

2 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Film Festival Focuses on Strong Women

2 hours ago
1 min read

A New Book Tells the Story of Newark’s ‘Activist Collector’ of African Art 

2 hours ago

Share