iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Internet Economy is Forecast to Balloon 56%

6 hours ago 1 min read

Blockchain-based mobile network operator, World Mobile figures show Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt will fuel the continent’s mobile commerce boom. According to World Mobile chief executive officer Micky Watkins, professional investors see the opportunities in the sector and expect the mobile phone to drive growth. “Affordability is central to the increasing adoption of mobile phones but none of it is achievable without connectivity,” he said at the launch of the report. Professional investors polled believe healthcare is the sector that will see the most benefit from increased connectivity. Around 53 percent highlighted the opportunities for healthcare, ahead of e-commerce (42 percent), and media and entertainment (40 percent). In the period under review, there will be significant growth of smartphone penetration in Africa and simultaneous growth in digital retail transactions. World Mobile’s report show there will be around 120 million new mobile subscribers by 2025 on the continent, taking the total to 615 million, up from 495 million in 2020.

SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

This Party Trick is Now Banned in Yaounde

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ready for Society?

6 hours ago
1 min read

Tunis Firm Helps Businesses Reduces their Energy Bill but also their Impact on the Environment

6 hours ago
1 min read

Inspiring Women in South Sudan to Take Control of their Lives

6 hours ago
1 min read

Remnants of Covid Still Felt at this Harare Soup Kitchen

6 hours ago
1 min read

Algiers Makes Bold Decisions To Save Food

6 hours ago
1 min read

Vehicle Financier Gets Big Financial Boost

6 hours ago
1 min read

Addis to Mete Out Justice after Disturbing Video

6 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the African Recipients Of the Courage Awards

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Hub for Africa’s Diasporic Art World

1 day ago
1 min read

What You Need to Know about Travel to Tanzania

1 day ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Warm-hearted Citizens Make the Country One of the Friendliest Spots in West Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Opinion: Breaking Biases Women Face In The Workplace

4 mins ago
4 min read

Kaspersky Recommends Parents To Teach Children These 7 Digital Practices

11 mins ago
7 min read

Three African Women To Receive Courage Awards

19 mins ago
1 min read

Government Expected To Make Decision on State Of Disaster

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer