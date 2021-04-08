Africa’s Hot Topic is Fighting Climate Change

Share with your network!

African heads of state met virtually this week to make a push for the global community to do more to fight climate change in Africa, arguing that this environmental crisis could — and in fact, is — making the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worse in the developing world. They are pushing a bold, multibillion dollar plan ahead of a vital climate conference planned for later this year. It is hardly news that the pandemic has dealt a body blow to the developing world, said Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. But, he said, it has affected everything. President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon put it, in an evocative, poetic way that will seem familiar to residents of this vast continent that is larger than the combined landmass of the United States, China and Brazil.

SOURCE: VOA

