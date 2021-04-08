Africa’s Hot Topic is Fighting Climate Change

African heads of state met virtually this week to make a push for the global community to do more to fight climate change in Africa, arguing that this environmental crisis could — and in fact, is — making the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worse in the developing world. They are pushing a bold, multibillion dollar plan ahead of a vital climate conference planned for later this year. It is hardly news that the pandemic has dealt a body blow to the developing world, said Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. But, he said, it has affected everything. President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon put it, in an evocative, poetic way that will seem familiar to residents of this vast continent that is larger than the combined landmass of the United States, China and Brazil.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
How a T-shirt Jay-Z Wore Created Unintended Consequences
Paris Comes Clean about How it Handled the Rwandan Genocide
Pictures of How Senegal Celebrated Easter
A Clean Up of Lagos’ Beach
An Unholy Alliance: Links Between Extremism and Illicit Trade in East Africa
Zambian Aviation Authority to Investigate Unexpected Landing of Ethiopian Airlines Plane
The Bizarre Case of How this Woman Was Blamed for the Suez Blockade
Flutterwave is Now Well-positioned at the Top of the African Fintech Stack
Why it’s Important to Return Looted Artifacts
Sweeping Reforms made by Tanzania’s New President
Fruitless Talks about the Grand Renaissance Dam
Kenyans Take to the Socials to Ask the IMF Not to Give Out Any More Debt