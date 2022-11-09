Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms

Africa’s iconic cultural and natural heritage sites range from the snow-capped peak of Mount Kilimanjaro to the ruins of the ancient Tunisian city of Carthage and Senegal’s slave island of Goree.

However, the effects of climate change, from rising temperatures to worsening floods, now threaten to consign these and dozens of other African landmarks to history. As rich countries scramble to protect their cultural landmarks from extreme weather and rising sea levels, conservationists and researchers say African countries face additional challenges such as funding shortages and a lack of archaeological expertise.

Reuters

Share with your network!