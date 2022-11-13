iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms

6 hours ago 1 min read

Africa’s iconic cultural and natural heritage sites range from the snow-capped peak of Mount Kilimanjaro to the ruins of the ancient Tunisian city of Carthage and Senegal’s slave island of Goree.
However, the effects of climate change, from rising temperatures to worsening floods, now threaten to consign these and dozens of other African landmarks to history. As rich countries scramble to protect their cultural landmarks from extreme weather and rising sea levels, conservationists and researchers say African countries face additional challenges such as funding shortages and a lack of archaeological expertise.

Reuters

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash

6 hours ago
1 min read

Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

6 hours ago
1 min read

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

6 hours ago
1 min read

Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier

6 hours ago
1 min read

Birds Evolve Different Body Temperatures in Different Climates

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Stylish Elewana Kilindi Zanzibar

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Best of ART X Lagos 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Fela Kuti, Who Used ‘Music as Weapon’, Honoured in Paris

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa.com to Feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Uganda Launches Its First Satellite Into Space

2 days ago
1 min read

Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash

6 hours ago
1 min read

Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms

6 hours ago

Share