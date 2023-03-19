Africa’s Health Tech Startups Set the Example for Disrupting Traditional Retail Pharmacy 

Online pharmacies such as MyDawa, AddPharma, and myMedicines, as well as online storefronts of many brick-and-mortar pharmacy chains like GoodLife and HealthPlus, have brought traditional pharmacy retail into the modern world of e-commerce. Significant funding has flowed, with MyDawa leading the pack at over $9 million raised to date. Investors are hoping to cash in on the 34% of Africans who are active e-commerce users. African e-pharmacies have resisted discriminating between low-dollar urgent treatments and higher value medicines for chronic conditions. The strategy of Amazon Pharmacy to focus solely on long-term medications promises maximized profits but misses the larger customer need, one that is critical for customer acquisition. Building an online pharmacy business in Africa is undoubtedly simpler than in the US, with its healthcare industry complexity. Pharmacy benefit management middlemen, manufacturer discounts, insurance formularies and competition from existing mail order pharmacies introduce plenty of distractions from the premise of moving pharmacy transactions online.
More Stories
Statista and Salary Explorer’s List of African Countries where Workers Earn the Highest Pay
The Fluffy but Lethal Creations that have Made Kenya a Global Hub of Fly-tying
South Africa’s Naspers Closes its Locally-focused Venture Capital Fund
Cyclone Freddy Brings Death and Destruction
MTN Considers Rejigging the Way it Does Business in South Africa
Westernised Children of Somalis are being Forcibly Detained for Years ‘Back Home’
Germany Reveals Plan to Establish Migrant Centres in Five African Countries
Africa’s Second Biggest Crocodile Habitat has Dried Up Completely after Failed Rainy Seasons
Malawi is at the Centre of a Diplomatic Tussle for Influence
Relief at Nigeria’s Atms
Africa is Gradually Splitting Into Two
Putting Africa’s Livestock Farmers at Ease