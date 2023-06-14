iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Growing Population Desperately Needs Clean, Modern Energy in the Home

4 hours ago 1 min read

Many African countries are moving to develop scalable renewable energy resources to fill the gap. These include solar PV, wind, hydro, geothermal, ethanol and biogas resources. The International Energy Agency has identified liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as the most important interim clean cooking fuel during this transition. It’s the most practical, abundant and affordable among the current options. LPG is a byproduct of oil and gas production and refining. Although it’s a fossil fuel, it’s one of the least damaging for the climate. It burns efficiently and has a high ratio of hydrogen to carbon, resulting in more energy for lower carbon emissions. Unlike wood and charcoal, LPG does not draw on forest reserves or contribute substantially to emissions of black carbon and methane, which are among the most powerful, short-acting climate warmers. Clean cooking access in sub-Saharan Africa needs to improve around 15 times faster over the 2022-2030 period than it has before. As experts on the impact of air pollution on public health, researchers argue that realistically, for the next 10-20 years, LPG is the only cleaner fuel that ticks all the boxes.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Is South Africa in Danger of Losing AGOA Benefits?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Educational Landscape is on the Cusp of Transformation

4 hours ago
1 min read

Maputo Comes to South Africa’s Rescue

4 hours ago
1 min read

Poacher-turned-protector Painstakingly Works to Conserve Threatened Sea Turtles in Ivory Coast

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Chef Sets the World Record 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Crackdown on the Charcoal Business

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Puts a Stop to Binance

4 hours ago
1 min read

More than 1,000 Commercial Use Electric Motorcycles are now on Rwanda’s Roads

4 hours ago
1 min read

Famed Cellist Fulfills Vision of Playing in Kenya

4 hours ago
1 min read

Advancing Healthcare and Medical Research in Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Windhoek Aims to become a Major Player in the Battery Metals Market

1 day ago
1 min read

Tragedy during a Trip to the Red Sea

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Turning South Africa’s Special Economic Zones Into Energy Ecosystems

2 hours ago
4 min read

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Expiry: There Are Legal Alternatives For Zimbabwean Nationals And Their Employers

2 hours ago
3 min read

Why Are Township Economies Important?

2 hours ago
3 min read

AfCFTA: A Driving Force For Transport And Logistics In Africa

2 hours ago

Share