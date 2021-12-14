Africa’s Growing Internet-driven Economy

iAfrica

Equinix, a California-based provider of internet and data center services, announced that it will buy MainOne, the first private company to land a submarine cable company in west Africa, in a $320 million deal. Based in Nigeria, MainOne started laying its 7,000 km fibre optic cable network that stretches from Portugal to Nigeria in 2008, launching it two years later. In the decade since, the company has grown from a startup providing internet to Nigerian businesses, homes, internet service providers, and large telecom operators like MTN and Airtel, to a pan-African company covering 10 countries. Key MainOne assets that will now belong to Equinix as a result of the deal include three operational data centers and one under construction expected to open in the first quarter of 2022. One other asset is Funke Opeke, MainOne’s founder and CEO, who will continue in her role.SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

