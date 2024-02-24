Africa’s Frequent Flyers

If racking up air miles is the measure of a successful presidency, President William Ruto of Kenya and President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria would stand out significantly from their peers, given their notable frequency of international journeys since the commencement of their terms. In the eight months since his inauguration, Tinubu has made 14 trips – an average of just under two a month – but this is dwarfed by Ruto, who has made about 50 journeys abroad since he became president in 2022 – averaging more than three a month.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER