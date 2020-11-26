iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Football Legends Remember Maradona

1 hour ago 1 min read

Liberia’s President George Weah was among African football greats who have shared tributes to Argentina’s football legend Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday aged 60. President Weah described Maradona as a “legend and icon” whose “extraordinary story inspired millions”. Former Cameroon star Roger Milla said he only shed a tear “because for Diego, you don’t need to cry your eyes out. A tear says it all.” Former Nigeria captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh, who marked Maradona in what turned out to be the Argentine’s last game for his country in the 1994 World Cup, said he was shocked by the news. Former Nigeria and Arsenal striker Nwankwo Kanu tweeted that Maradona’s “memory will live on forever”. Former Zambian player and coach Kalusha Bwalya thanked Maradona for the “many wonderful memories”.

SOURCE: WEST AFRICAN HERALD

