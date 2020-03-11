Africa’s Floriculture is One of its Most Lucrative Industries

Kenya is the biggest exporter of flowers from the continent, followed by Ethiopia and South Africa. In Kenya, the floriculture industry generates over $1 billion annually, which is approximately 1.1% contribution to the national GDP. The floriculture industry in Ethiopia contributes 80% to the country’s national GDP, and its workforce is comprised of 85% women. In South Africa, agriculture remains one of the backbone industries of the country by contributing 0.4% to the national GDP and its floriculture industry is ripe with the rapidly growing wedding industry.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
More Stories
Electric Motorsport Series Looks to Expand its Operations in Africa
Creating a Conducive Business Environment for African Women
The Circumstances that Led to Bashir’s Removal Persist
Here’s how Nigeria can Embed Digital Literacy in its Primary School Curriculum
Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens
Opening New Wounds in Lockerbie Case