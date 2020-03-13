Fri. Mar 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Floriculture is One of its Most Lucrative Industries

21 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Kenya is the biggest exporter of flowers from the continent, followed by Ethiopia and South Africa. In Kenya, the floriculture industry generates over $1 billion annually, which is approximately 1.1% contribution to the national GDP. The floriculture industry in Ethiopia contributes 80% to the country’s national GDP, and its workforce is comprised of 85% women. In South Africa, agriculture remains one of the backbone industries of the country by contributing 0.4% to the national GDP and its floriculture industry is ripe with the rapidly growing wedding industry.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Creating a Conducive Business Environment for Women in Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

Looking to Africa’s Ancient Grains for Food Security

4 mins ago
1 min read

Using Robust Data from Africa to Advance Global Healthcare Discoveries

20 mins ago
1 min read

Final Touches to Implement Africa’s Free Trade

29 mins ago
1 min read

10 Top Car Brands in Africa

35 mins ago
1 min read

Maputo in Line to Become One of the World’s 10 Largest Exporters of Liquefied Natural Gas

37 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa’s Floriculture is One of its Most Lucrative Industries

21 seconds ago
1 min read

Creating a Conducive Business Environment for Women in Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

Looking to Africa’s Ancient Grains for Food Security

4 mins ago
1 min read

Using Robust Data from Africa to Advance Global Healthcare Discoveries

20 mins ago