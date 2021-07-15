iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Africa’s First Inclusive & Intelligent Fintech Platform

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Kenyan startup Jamborow is a fintech platform that provides white label solutions to enable savings and credit cooperatives societies, or Saccos, to better serve their members and scale operations while at it.  Founded in 2018 by Moses Onitilo and Olusegun George, Jamborow brings together all players in the financial ecosystem, including lenders, borrowers, and intermediaries. Its system digitises KYC data, automates and digitises operations, creates a credit score for all members, avails e-wallets to members, provides additional sources of funding for on-lending, has a business intelligence tool, and offers API code-share integrations. So far, it has onboarded over 1.4 million Sacco members across Sub-Saharan Africa and is looking to expand into the East African market. With uptake so strong, the founders, who put in US$400,000 of their own savings to begin operations, are currently raising a seed round to fund further growth. Its focus is on Kenya and wider East Africa.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Meet One of the Top Five Most In-demand Photographers on Artsy

2 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal’s Wordsmiths Back on the Board

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Photo Collection Raises Awareness for Wildlife

2 hours ago
1 min read

South African Bank Does Damage Control in Maputo

2 hours ago
1 min read

‘My Zimbabwe’ is about Rediscovering How Our Ancestors Lived with, not Against, the Land

2 hours ago
1 min read

Artistic Expression Helps Sierra Leonean Women Dealing with Sexual Assaults

2 hours ago
1 min read

Somali Lawmaker Puts Her Name in the Hat

2 hours ago
1 min read

Communities Help South African Troops against Looters

2 hours ago
2 min read

Desperate Measures for Mom Trapped in Durban Looting

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Pulled Off One of the Greatest Upsets in International Basketball History

3 days ago
2 min read

How Focusing on People Turned Orange Around

3 days ago
1 min read

Tunis Calls for Help in Covid-19 Battle

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Meet One of the Top Five Most In-demand Photographers on Artsy

2 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal’s Wordsmiths Back on the Board

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Photo Collection Raises Awareness for Wildlife

2 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s First Inclusive & Intelligent Fintech Platform

2 hours ago