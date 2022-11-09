iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s First Humanoid Robot “Omeife” Unveiled

15 seconds ago

We’ve probably all watched those Hollywood sci-fi movies where humanoid robots co-exist with human beings, and they have interesting adventures with unpredictable outcomes. Well this isn’t the big screen. This is reality, and we all have front row seats to experience history in the making: Africa’s first humanoid robot was officially unveiled at the world’s biggest technology event, Gitex, which took place at Dubai World Trade Centre, from October 10th to 14th.

The humanoid robot named Omeife, was created by Uniccon Group of Companies, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing technology startups that offers eclectic, innovative technology solutions to businesses and government agencies across Africa.

