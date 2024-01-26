Africa’s First-ever Analysis and Report on Identity Fraud

A new landmark report by Smile ID, Africa’s premier identity verification service, reveals a significant uptick in identity fraud across the continent. Utilising anonymised data from over 100 million identity checks, Smile ID, Africa’s premier identity verification service, released its 2024 Digital Identity Fraud in Africa report. The report reveals a consistent year-on-year increase in fraudulent attempts over the past four years. In addition, Smile ID’s new Digital Identity Fraud in Africa Report highlights that document and biometric fraud reached their highest rates on record in the last quarter of 2023. The costs of this fraud fall heavily on businesses and undermine user trust in digital services.

