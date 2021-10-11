iAfrica

Africa's First Bike Hotel Houses Africa's First Bicycle Museum

6 hours ago 1 min read

Taking advantage of the spare time during the lockdown, Trails End owner, Pieter Silberbauer, came up with the idea after being introduced to Wayne Farley of the Franschhoek Motor Museum, who has many bikes on display. A week later, Mike Burton arrived on their stoep, recommending the idea of a bicycle museum alongside the extra space next to their conference hall. They then went on to buy the collection from the Cape Town Science Centre and signed a loan agreement with the Franshoek Motor Museum. The core collection now contains 24 historically significant bikes, with replicas of Leonardo da Vinci’s design from the 1500s and a boneshaker from the 1800s.

