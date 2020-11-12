iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Eating Choices Gives Rise to More Illnesses

13 hours ago 1 min read

The Global Burden of Disease Study estimates that diabetes is the fifth leading cause of deaths due to noncommunicable diseases in sub-Saharan Africa. Others ahead of it are stroke, ischaemic heart disease, congenital birth defects, and chronic liver diseases. The expected rapid rise in diabetes must not be overlooked as it could have devastating health and economic consequences for the region. Most national health systems are unprepared to deal with the growing burden as they struggle to cope with infectious diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has added to these pressures. Given that this is a lifestyle disease, governments need to act urgently to encourage changes in behaviour in a bid to manage it.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

