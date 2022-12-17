iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Continental Trade Zone Gets US Backing

19 hours ago 1 min read

The US is optimistic that if the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is implemented the right way, it could help the continent solve most of its industrial challenges and attract more foreign investment. In a press statement released by the White House during the US-Africa Business Summit in Washington, the Biden Administration expressed confidence in Africa’s transformation journey. “Africa’s integration into global markets, demographic boom, and continent-wide spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation present an extraordinary opportunity for the US to invest in Africa’s future,” it reads. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the US and the AfCFTA Secretariat on Dec 14. could boost trade and investment in the continent, while unlocking trillions of dollars from Africa’s hidden potential.

QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Deals, the Defenders and a Drive for Equality can Sum Up the US-Africa Leaders Summit

19 hours ago
1 min read

Kigali First African Country to Secure IMF’s Climate Change Funding

19 hours ago
1 min read

Platform Gives Kenyan Investors Easier Access to Stocks

19 hours ago
1 min read

Investors are Paying for Ghana’s Expensive Ventures

19 hours ago
1 min read

Standard Bank Signs $750m Sustainability-linked Syndicated Term Loan

19 hours ago
1 min read

A Bespoke E-commerce Platform for African Vendors

19 hours ago
1 min read

Op-Ed: Why Eskom CEO’s Resignation is a Huge Setback for the State-owned Power Utility and South Africa

19 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the 20 Rural Impacting Entrepreneurship Research Project

20 hours ago
1 min read

Dangote Group Wins the Most Responsible Business Award at SERAS

20 hours ago
1 min read

Innovating Finance for Climate Change as Policymakers Gather for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

3 days ago
1 min read

Activists Take Meta to Court for Going Mute on Tigray Conflict

3 days ago
1 min read

Bodies of Families Discovered in Chadian Desert

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Proud Morocco Want To Build African Legacy After World Cup Run – Regragui

2 mins ago
1 min read

Stage Set For Clash Of Titans As Argentina Take On France In World Cup Final

9 mins ago
3 min read

Australia Beat South Africa By six wickets In Two-Day Farce

11 mins ago
2 min read

Croatia Proud Of World Cup Third Place, Expect Bright Future

17 mins ago

Share