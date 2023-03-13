iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Comic Book Superheroes Tell the Continent’s Forgotten Stories 

4 hours ago 1 min read

Local publishers are mining countries’ rich histories and mythologies, boosting global interest and challenging western narratives. Growing up reading the only available comic books in Addis Ababa at the turn of the century — American superheroes — Beserat Debebe asked himself a deep question: “Why have I never seen in my entire life of love for comics a story that had an Ethiopian protagonist hero, or Ethiopian history included in it?” In 2018, Beserat became the publisher of the first Ethiopian superheroes — Jember and Hawi, each with an eponymous comic book — retelling episodes in his country’s 3,000-year history with a twist. With seven books in English and Amharic achieving $128,000 in sales, Etan Comics hails itself as the “home of African superheroes”. 

FINANCIAL TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

With Her Films, Apolline Traoré Wants to Highlight Stories That Often Go Ignored 

4 hours ago
1 min read

9 Furniture Designers from Across the African Diaspora 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Naomi Campbell Knows What She Wants

4 hours ago
1 min read

An Important New Event for the Muslim World Features Numerous African Artists    

5 hours ago
1 min read

Luxury Chain Will Open First Lodge in Maasai Mara

5 hours ago
1 min read

Best Customer Experience Accredited Airports in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Excitement is Building for the Official Opening of Africa’s First Black Female-owned Safari Lodge

5 hours ago
1 min read

Travelling to these Popular African Destinations during Ramadan

5 hours ago
1 min read

African Banks are More Exposed to Governance and Environmental Risks than their Global Peers

2 days ago
1 min read

Botswana Won’t Drop its Demand to Sell a Bigger Share of Diamonds Made with De Beers

2 days ago
1 min read

Safaricom has Been Sued for Using Customer Money to Lend Out as Overdrafts

2 days ago
1 min read

Cairo Nabs Crypto Scammers

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

With Her Films, Apolline Traoré Wants to Highlight Stories That Often Go Ignored 

4 hours ago
1 min read

9 Furniture Designers from Across the African Diaspora 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Comic Book Superheroes Tell the Continent’s Forgotten Stories 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Naomi Campbell Knows What She Wants

4 hours ago

Share