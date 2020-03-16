Mar 16, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Cash Cows Hardest Hit by Global Pandemic

Mar 16, 2020 1 min read

Share with your network!

Uganda has asked Italians, Spaniards, Germans and the French not to come and has also banned international conferences on its soil including the United Nations Group of 77 and China Summit, which had been expected to attract more than 6,000 delegates. Across the border, Kenya has issued a similar ban, which will mean foregoing much-needed income for the region’s economies. Yet questions linger over the sustainability of travel bans for a continent where travel and tourism remain one of the key drivers of growth. Although Africa captures a tiny fraction of the global tourism market, the industry still accounted for 8.5 percent of the continent’s gross domestic product in 2018 and employed over 24 million Africans. 

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Cape Town Spot Gets a World Record

Mar 16, 2020
1 min read

Sudan Takes Over Mediation Efforts in Building Africa’s Largest Dam

Mar 16, 2020
1 min read

A Soundtrack of Angola’s War

Mar 16, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

Cape Town Spot Gets a World Record

Mar 16, 2020
1 min read

Sudan Takes Over Mediation Efforts in Building Africa’s Largest Dam

Mar 16, 2020
1 min read

A Soundtrack of Angola’s War

Mar 16, 2020
1 min read

Nigeria’s Bank Governor Makes a Tough Call

Mar 16, 2020