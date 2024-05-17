Africa’s Booming Sneaker Addiction

According to the Statista Global Consumer Survey, sneakers have become an integral part of the wardrobe for 40% of consumers, highlighting a significant shift in fashion preferences. This trend is particularly pronounced in Africa, where the sneakers segment is experiencing robust strides, with revenue projected to reach $2.17 billion this year, showing a growth rate of 1.5% in 2025, and volume estimated at 39.46 million pairs by 2028. As in South Africa, every other region, from the east to the west, has produced innovative local sneaker-makers and entrepreneurs. Ethiopian businesswoman Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu dared to challenge the norms of the footwear industry.

FORBES