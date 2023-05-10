iAfrica

Africa’s Biggest Mobile Operator Feels Brunt of Sudan Crisis

16 hours ago 1 min read

Over the weekend, the Sudanese arm of Africa’s biggest mobile operator MTN said its network was down after fighting in the country led to fuel shortages and power cuts. Across swathes of Khartoum, power and water supplies have been failing. MTN said in a statement it was working to resolve the network outage as soon as possible. “The company fully understands the impact this may have on communication needs and extends its apologies for any inconvenience experienced during this challenging time,” it said.

