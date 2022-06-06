Africa’s Amazing Natural Wonders

Africa’s highest peak seems more striking than a lot of other famous mountains, because it’s an ancient stratovolcano that’s not part of any mountain range. With its otherworldly landscapes and isolated luxury lodges—not to mention populations of rhinos, giraffes, and elephants—Namibia is like nowhere else on Earth. Tanzania’s portion of the Serengeti is the ideal location for an African adventure. Visit between January and March to witness the wonder that is the Great Migration. Nothing compares to standing in front of the world’s largest waterfall, which stretches in length for a full mile. Madagascar’s secrets include giant moths, bug-eyed lemurs, and places like the surreal Avenue of the Baobabs, where the centuries-old trees reach heights of nearly 100 feet. Namaqualand, a region spanning South Africa’s Northern Cape Province and the Namibian border, is known for its wildflowers, which usually bloom in the desert around August and September.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
Africa’s highest peak seems more striking than a lot of other famous mountains, because it’s an ancient stratovolcano that’s not part of any mountain range. With its otherworldly landscapes and isolated luxury lodges—not to mention populations of rhinos, giraffes, and elephants—Namibia is like nowhere else on Earth. Tanzania’s portion of the Serengeti is the ideal location for an African adventure. Visit between January and March to witness the wonder that is the Great Migration. Nothing compares to standing in front of the world’s largest waterfall, which stretches in length for a full mile. Madagascar’s secrets include giant moths, bug-eyed lemurs, and places like the surreal Avenue of the Baobabs, where the centuries-old trees reach heights of nearly 100 feet. Namaqualand, a region spanning South Africa’s Northern Cape Province and the Namibian border, is known for its wildflowers, which usually bloom in the desert around August and September.
More Stories
This Island is Best Explored by Bicycle
Cape Town Theatre Rebrands with a Bang
Afrochella is an Event Worth Travelling For
The Most Beautiful Cities in Africa to Run In
25 Documentary Films by African Filmmakers Called Generation Africa is Currently Making Waves
Meza Malonga: The Afro-Fusion Food Making Waves
Thebe Magugu’s New Dresses Pay Homage to Eight South African Tribes
How The Graffiti Girls Kenya Use Public Art to Shine a Light on Gender Based Violence
SAOTA: How Architects From ‘One End of the World’ Created Luxury Homes Around the Globe
Sudan Presses Ahead with Plans to Privatize Companies Owned by the Army
Starlink May be Too Expensive for Its ‘Ideal’ Rural Consumers in Africa
How Africa Can Prepare for Future Water Shortages