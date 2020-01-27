Africans Send their Condolences for Kobe Bryant

African sportsmen and women have shared their tributes after the death of US basketball player Kobe Bryant. The retired LA Lakers player died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles, aged 41. His daughter Gianna was among other passengers on the plane who died in the crash. Democratic Republic of Congo’s basketball player Bismack Biyombo, Ivorian footballers Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure; Tunisian female tennis player, Ons Jabeur who is currently playing at the Australian Open and Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah all took to Twitter to send their condolences to the family, friends and fans of the baller. The EFF became the first political party in South Africa to issue a statement on the passing of the NBA’s fourth all-time leading scorer. They praised the sportsman for displaying “black excellence” throughout his career, and thanked him for fighting against the evils of racism during a glittering 20-year career.

SOURCE: BBC | THE SOUTH AFRICAN