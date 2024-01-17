Africans Recognized by the 2024 Schwab Foundation Social Innovation Awards

Hailing from Morocco, Amine Zariat is the founder of Tibu Africa, a non-governmental organization that is pioneering social innovation through sport. Gerald Abil is the head of BarefootLaw, a nonprofit organization that promotes access to justice in Africa and provides free legal information to the public via cutting-edge digital technology. Temie Giwa-Tubosun is the Chief Executive Officer of LifeBank Group an organization based in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia. It offers comprehensive services to healthcare facilities across several sectors, encompassing blood, oxygen, medical supplies, and equipment delivery. headed by Kenya’s Angela Gichaga, The Financial Alliance for Health is an African-led alliance that works with governments, funders, and the business sector to solve systemic financial problems associated with growing primary and community health programs in Sub-Saharan Africa.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER