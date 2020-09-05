Africans Mourn ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman: “We Have Lost One of Ours”

Share with your network!

The untimely death at 43 of actor Chadwick Boseman stirred great emotion across the African continent. The actor, proud of his ancestry in Nigeria and Sierra Leone, was an inspiration for his portrayal of a mighty African king in the blockbuster film, ‘Black Panther.’ Representing the first time that a major motion picture portrayed Africans as having a powerful, technologically advanced, and historically rich culture, the film resonated with African audiences, and its leads won the hearts of many. The 2018 film was a hit across Africa. The fictional country of Wakanda, which was depicted in the movie as the most technologically advanced society in the world, was the nation that Africans wish they had. The film reminded us of what is possible for African countries – and how our continent could be powerful and respected.

SOURCE: NPR

