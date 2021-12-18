iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africans in Charge of Global Institutions have Helped Overcome Racist Stereotypes

5 hours ago 1 min read

The world’s big multilateral institutions are always keen to trumpet their global outlook. Yet in one area their global credentials have not always matched up: leadership. Most of the bosses of multilateral institutions have been white men. Sub-Saharan Africans, especially, have been overlooked. Until 2017 only one had led a big multilateral organisation: Kofi Annan, who ran the un, which rotates its top job by region, from 1997 to 2006. Today Africans lead several global institutions. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian, has steered the World Health Organisation (WHO) through the pandemic. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian, heads the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Makh tar Diop, a Senegalese, presides over an investment portfolio worth about $64bn at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the semi-independent arm of the World Bank that invests in private firms. A stitch-up gives the top jobs at the World Bank and IMF to America and Europe. But for just the second time a sub-Saharan African, Antoinette Sayeh of Liberia, is a deputy managing director of the IMF. Each is highly qualified. Ms. Okonjo-Iweala, Mr Diop and Ms. Sayeh were all finance ministers and had all worked at the World Bank. Dr. Tedros was health minister and then foreign minister. That they all have big jobs at once is partly by chance. But there are signs that governments have deliberately sought Africans to lead big institutions.

SOURCE: THE ECONOMIST

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How Vending Machines Changed the Way Kenyans Do Business

4 hours ago
1 min read

Calling Africa’s Climate Change Entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Heart of South Sudan’s War Economy

4 hours ago
1 min read

Accra Warns Airlines Bringing in Unvaxxed Guests

4 hours ago
1 min read

AfDB and Ethiopia Talk Current and Post-Covid-19 Development Priorities

5 hours ago
1 min read

A “Crazy” Idea to Lay MainOne’s 7,000-km-long Undersea Cable from Nigeria to Portugal Pays Off

5 hours ago
2 min read

Zambia Receives Grant for its Pursuit for Critical Economic and Democratic Governance Reforms

5 hours ago
2 min read

Creating an Enabling Environment for Nigeria’s Startups

5 hours ago
1 min read

Congolese Dance Gets the Recognition it Deserves

2 days ago
1 min read

How Vending Machines Changed the Way Kenyans Do their Groceries

2 days ago
1 min read

Calling Africa’s Climate Change Entrepreneurs

2 days ago
1 min read

What Namibia and Germany Need to Do to Heal

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How Vending Machines Changed the Way Kenyans Do Business

4 hours ago
1 min read

Calling Africa’s Climate Change Entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Heart of South Sudan’s War Economy

4 hours ago
1 min read

Accra Warns Airlines Bringing in Unvaxxed Guests

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer