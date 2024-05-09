Africans Heading NGOs Back Call for Localisation of Aid

Charities set up by individuals to help their own communities, are the oldest form of humanitarianism. Yet they are also being viewed as the future of an overstretched and underfunded aid system that relies on international organisations and UN agencies to devise and deliver programmes. The lack of money for local aid groups is partly a consequence of the funding crisis facing the humanitarian system. Last year, the UN received just 43% of the money it appealed for to help people in need – its biggest ever shortfall. Funds are drying up as needs expand hugely owing to conflict and climate change.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN