African Women Want Addressed at COP27

Women activists claim that their voices have been silenced or ignored at previous climate summits. As a result, they are taking action and attempting to take the lead on climate action and decision-making processes.Despite being at the center of climate consequences, women are frequently left out of the solution.
“Women have been shown to be more vulnerable to the effects of climate change than men due to a number of social, economic, and cultural factors. Gender norms, cultural barriers, and a lack of education place women further behind than men “according to the United Nations. “The climate crisis has exacerbated existing gender inequalities and jeopardized women’s lives and livelihoods.” Despite this, they are still excluded from decision-making, which has a direct impact on their livelihood.
