African Union Chair Appoints Special Envoys To Secure Funds For Fight Against COVID-19

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he is encouraged by the support extended by the rest of the world to Africa in the fight against COVID-19, saying it shows that we are all in this together.

In his capacity as African Union chair, Ramaphosa has appointed special envoys to mobilise international economic support for the continent’s fight against COVID-19.

Among those chosen is Nigeria’s former Finance Minister Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Lweala and South Africa’s very own former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel.

There have been concerns over Africa’s testing capacity with a limit in test kits and other tools to curb the spread of corona virus.

The Presidency’s Khusela Diko said: “These internationally respected economists, businesspeople and amongst them are the finance ministers from South Africa, Rwanda and Nigeria. The envoy is expected to expedite the process of securing support as pledged by, amongst others, the G20, the European Union as well as other international financial institutions.”

Chairperson of the African Union, HE President @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa, has appointed Special Envoys to mobilise international support for Africa’s efforts to address the economic challenges African countries will face as a result of #COVID19. https://t.co/cL836Xz4fD pic.twitter.com/EBCGuCBwjH — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 12, 2020

EWN

Share with your network!