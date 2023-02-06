iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

African Travel and Tourism has Potential for Immense Growth

4 hours ago 1 min read

The 2023 Hotel and Hospitality Industry Confidence Index, a collaborative research report between Moore and dmg events, surveyed participants from 17 African countries in the hotel and hospitality market and found that the participants were optimistic about the prospects of the sector. The report is aimed at understanding the trends, challenges and perceptions facing the industry. According to the report, an uptick in activity last year saw Africa achieve the world average in the pace of recovery, with north Africa leading the way on the continent at -29% growth in international tourism. Some of the trends that were most prevalent in travel and tourism in 2022 included Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations, with travellers seeking sustainable tourism, conscious of the energy costs of a vacation.

IOL

Share